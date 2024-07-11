Fiji U-19 settles as Group A runner-up

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The Fiji U-19 football team has secured the position of pool runners-up, with the Solomon Islands emerging as the pool winners of the OFC Men’s U-19 Championship.

This outcome was decided after the Solomon Islands triumphed over Tahiti with a 1-0 victory in the final pool A game this afternoon.

Both teams entered the match aware of the stakes: a win or draw for the Solomon Islands would ensure their progression, while Tahiti needed a victory with a big margin to guarantee their place in the semi-finals.

Fiji and the Solomon Islands now await the results of tomorrow’s Group B matches to determine their semi-final opponents.