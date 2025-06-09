Fiji Kulas sets sights on MSG Cup title

[file photo]

Placed in a pool with two of the Pacific’s strongest teams, the Fiji Kulas know what to expect as they prepare to kick off their MSG Cup debut next week.

Captain Jotivini Tabua says the team understands the challenges ahead, but their preparations over the past two weeks have built confidence that they can deliver a strong performance.

Fiji has been grouped with Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

“I believe we have been training together for the past two weeks for this MSG tournament, and all this girl in camp make the final squad. While a few of us hardly played together, especially those who play for clubs overseas, our preparation has been coming along really well”

Despite entering the tournament as newcomers, the Kulas are setting their sights on bringing the MSG Cup home to Fiji.

The tournament will be held in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

