Fiji Kulas ready for MSG Cup debut

Source: FFA / Facebook

The Fiji Kulas are looking to make a strong statement next week as they prepare for their debut at the upcoming MSG Cup in Papua New Guinea.

Head coach Angeline Chua says the team has been preparing for the past two weeks, focusing on addressing the weaknesses identified during their last tournament.

While Fiji is placed in a tough pool alongside the hosts and OFC Nations Cup winners Solomon Islands, they know they are in for an exciting tournament.

“In the Oceania region, all the teams are improving. We have Solomon Islands that had won the Nations Cup with us in our pool and PNG Red. PNG has two teams, probably and senior and youth team. So yes all teams in the tournament is strong.”

She says the players have been doing well during their training sessions over the past few days, and she believes they have enough time to fully prepare for the tournament.

The MSG Cup will be held at Port Moresby from the 10th to the 22nd of this month.

