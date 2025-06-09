EPL triple header in Nausori

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Three Extra Premier League games will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori tomorrow.

The action starts at 11am with Tailevu Naitasiri taking on Lautoka before the Nasinu and Ba game at 1pm.

The final match of the day at 3:00pm sees Rewa FC meet Labasa FC.

Another game tomorrow will be at Prince Charles Park where Tagimoucia Nadi hosts Suva in what promises to be a competitive encounter.

Meanwhile, after going down 1–0 to Nadi in their opening match, Navua turned things around with a determined performance last night.

Alfred Ali scored the lone goal in the first half, which proved enough to secure all three points.

Nadroga had a golden opportunity to level the match in the second half from the penalty spot. Still, Tomasi Tuicakau’s effort sailed over the crossbar, allowing Navua to hold on for the win.

