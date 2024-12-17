England in tough Women's Euro 2025 group with France, Dutch and Wales

[Source: Reuters]

European champions England will renew their rivalry with France and the Netherlands and also clash with debutants Wales in the group stage of the Women’s Euro 2025 tournament after the draw was made in Switzerland.

World Cup winners Spain, second in the FIFA rankings and hungry to claim a first Euro title, should have an easier path against Group B opponents Portugal, Belgium and Italy.

Eight-times European champions Germany, who are ranked third in the world, are in Group C with Poland, Denmark and Sweden.

Hosts Switzerland will play Norway, Iceland and Finland in Group A and will kick off the tournament on July 2 against the Norwegians in Basel.

Despite being holders, Sarina Wiegman’s England team were placed in Pot 2 of the draw after finishing second behind France by a point in their Euro qualifying group, with the two teams splitting their qualifying games with identical 2-1 scores.

England face France in their group opener on July 5.

Adding more drama to what should be a blockbuster group stage, familiar foes the Netherlands — Wiegman’s home country and former team — kept the Lionesses out of the Paris Olympics by finishing ahead of them in the Nations League.

The two teams will meet on July 9.

Wiegman is the only manager to have won the women’s Euros with two different countries, having also lifted the trophy with the Dutch in 2017.

Rhian Wilkinson’s Wales side booked their first Euro berth by beating Ireland 3-2 on aggregate in a playoff and as the tournament’s lowest ranked team at 30th face a tough campaign. Fourth-ranked England meet Wales on July 13 in St Gallen.

The 16-team tournament will take place in Switzerland from July 2 to 27, with Basel hosting the final. The top two in each group qualify for the quarter-finals.

GROUP A

Switzerland

Norway

Iceland

Finland

GROUP B

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Italy

GROUP C

Germany

Poland

Denmark

Sweden

GROUP D

France

England

Wales

Netherlands