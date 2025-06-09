Champs roar into IDC top four

Defending champions Extra Supermarket Labasa are the first team from Group A to seal a place in the FMF Inter District Championship semifinals.

This comes after they defeated 4R Electric Lautoka 2-nil in their second group match tonight in Ba.

Solomon Islander Jimson Abana opened the scoring for the northerners in the first half, while Lekima Gonerau doubled their lead after the break from the penalty spot.

The loss means Lautoka remain on one point from their draw with Power Volt Suva, while AAAK & Esy Kool Air Conditioning Nadi also have one point.

Suva have two points from their draws with Lautoka and Nadi.

The final round of pool matches tomorrow will decide the second team from the group to join Labasa in the top four.

Suva take on Labasa at 2pm tomorrow, while Lautoka face Nadi at 6pm.

