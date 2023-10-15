Bua retains title

Ratu Simione Rage secured a remarkable hat trick, leading Bua to a decisive 4-1 victory over Northland Tailevu in the senior division final of the Courts Inter District Championship.

As defending champions, Bua clinched the title once more.

Throughout the tournament, Bua displayed exceptional form, and this dominance carried over into the final as they outperformed a youthful Northland Tailevu squad.

The goal scorers for BUA FC – Ratu Simione Rage [right] with Prasheel Lal

Prasheel Lal contributed another goal for Bua, while Sanjeev Naicker notched the solitary goal for Northland Tailevu, who reached the final after a 15-year absence.