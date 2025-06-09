Auvray joins Bula FC ranks

Kaile Auvray. [Source: Bula FC/Instagram]

Bula FC continue to strengthen their squad, with dynamic winger Kaile Auvray emerging as the latest player to pull on the club’s colours.

Auvray arrives with a wealth of international experience, having tested himself against some of world football’s biggest stars, including Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Alphonso Davies, Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio, Jordi Alba and Jonathan David during his professional journey.

Born in France and raised in the United States, the wide attacker was immersed in the game from an early age, beginning his football journey at just five years old.

Article continues after advertisement

His development took place across elite environments, first at the LOSC Lille Academy in France before continuing at Sporting Kansas City’s academy system in the US.

His professional career has since spanned several regions, including a highly successful stint with Cavaliers SC in Jamaica.

During his time there, Auvray claimed the Jamaica Premier League title, lifted the Caribbean Cup and featured in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, highlighted by a high-profile appearance against Inter Miami.

Auvray has also spent time in Major League Soccer with Columbus Crew, further sharpening his game at the highest level in the region.

On the international stage, his résumé is equally impressive.

He has represented France at under-17 level, the United States at under-16 level and most recently earned senior international honours with Trinidad and Tobago.

Under the guidance of national coach and former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke, Auvray featured in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 2024 Copa América playoffs.

The addition of Auvray adds pace, versatility and valuable experience to the Bula FC squad, as the club continues to strengthen its lineup for the challenges ahead.

Bula FC will meet Vanuatu United FC in their first match on the 17th of next month in Auckland, New Zealand.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.