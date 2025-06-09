Fijiana XV outclassed in Wallaroos Test

The Fijiana XV felt the full force of the Wallaroos this evening after going down 33–15 in their Test match on their home turf in Australia.

The hosts kept things tight in the opening half, trailing just 14–10 at the break, but were ultimately outclassed in the second spell.

The Wallaroos struck early with two quick tries in the opening 20 minutes before Fijiana responded with a penalty to stay within reach.

The home side then crossed for a converted try to keep the contest alive heading into halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the Wallaroos came out firing after the restart, adding three more tries to seal a convincing victory and taking the Vuvale Bowl with them as well.