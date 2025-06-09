Fijiana set for Wallaroos Test today

The Vodafone Fijiana are looking for their first win ever over their Australia today in Canberra with the Vuvale Bowl up for grabs.

Head coach Mike Legge says the team is set to deliver a performance that will showcase our style of rugby.

Legge says the girls have worked extremely hard as they have done the last six weeks and he think they’re just ready to get out there and play.

He adds they’re building their game model from last year and want to really reintegrate their identity in terms of how they play the game.

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The Fijiana coach also says they’re going to come out there with a real Fijian mentality but at the same time, not going away from what worked for them at the World Cup last year.

The squad has been in Canberra preparing for today’s clash against the Wallaroos, and Legge is pleased with the progress made since arriving on Australian soil.

Meanwhile, the Wallaroos will begin a new post-World Cup era as they begin their 2026 season in Canberra.

There’s a new interim coach and several new faces for Australia following a quarter-final exit at last year’s World Cup.

The Fijiana will take on the Wallaroos at 5:55pm today and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC 2.