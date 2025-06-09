Fijiana 7s target consistency against tough opponents

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Consistency from start to finish will be the key focus for the Fiji Aiways Fijiana 7s as they prepare to face Australia, the United States and Japan at this week’s Singapore Sevens.

Head coach Richard Walker says the squad has identified strong starts and strong finishes as critical performance goals, especially against opponents known for maintaining pressure across the full 14 minutes.

“For us, a couple of goals are to make sure that we start quick and that we also finish the game. We’re really good around that middle period, and in some games we do start well, but we want consistency right through.”

Walker believes the team is trending in the right direction, with the players showing improvement in executing their game plan from kickoff to full-time.

“It’s something that the girls have been doing really, really well. But finishing games strongly is just as important. We want to close out matches the right way.”

With Australia, the USA, and Japan all known for their discipline and composure, Walker says the Fijiana must match that standard if they are to be competitive in Singapore.

The Singapore Sevens presents another important opportunity for the Fijiana 7s to test their progress against top-tier opposition as they continue their World Series campaign.

Our women’s side will take on Australia at 3.26pm this Saturday, before facing the USA at 6.30pm, and will wrap up their pool games against Japan at 9.56pm.

