Fiji Swimming on to the next task

[Source: Fiji Swimming/ Facebook]

Fiji Swim team coach Esther Malani believes their experience at the World Championship in Fukuoka, Japan has provided valuable preparation for the upcoming Commonwealth Youth games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Team Fiji will be sending two swimmers to this year’s competition.

Both swimmers are based overseas with 17-year-old Tolu Young in the United States and 13-year-old Anahira McCutcheon in New Zealand.

The championship in Japan allowed the athletes to assess their performance on an international level and identify areas for improvement.

Malani also highlights the athletes gained valuable experience in competing against top athletes from around the world at their recent outing in Japan.

Fiji Swimming returned achieving four personal best times and one seasonal best time.

The coaching team emphasizes the importance of consistent training for maintaining mental stability and enabling the swimmers to analyze their performances and identify areas for future improvement.

This year will mark the seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games that will feature over 1000 athletes and para athletes between the ages of 14 to 18, participating in seven sports.