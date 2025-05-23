Fiji Paralympics secures wheelchairs for new rugby program

The Fiji Paralympic Committee has secured eight specialized wheelchairs for rugby, which are expected to arrive in Fiji within the next couple of months.

Committee President Shaenaz Voss said that this acquisition is a pivotal step towards establishing wheelchair rugby as a new and exciting sport within the nation’s parasports landscape.

The breakthrough came through discussions with various groups, particularly after New Caledonia, despite not traditionally playing rugby, began a wheelchair rugby program.

Shaenaz Voss (left), Sashi Kiran (right)

An athlete from New Caledonia, who had participated in the sport, encouraged Fiji’s involvement.

This led to fruitful conversations with the French Embassy in Fiji, and through their invaluable support, the initiative gained momentum, culminating in approval for the donation of a number of wheelchairs, along with crucial support for servicing, components, and parts.

Voss also highlighted an intriguing aspect of wheelchair rugby at the Olympic level, where teams can be mixed-gender during competition, allowing females to be part of men’s teams.



[Source: Ambassade de France aux Fidji – France in Fiji/ Facebook]

Adding further weight to the initiative, rugby legend Waisale Serevi attended a meeting with the French Embassy and enthusiastically committed to championing the movement.

With the wheelchairs soon to arrive, the committee’s immediate focus will shift to securing a suitable training venue.

