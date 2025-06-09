Fiji Para table tennis team shines in New Zealand

[Photo: Supplied]

Team Fiji Para Table Tennis delivered an outstanding performance at the 2025 ITTF-Oceania Para Championships in New Zealand last weekend, securing a total of six medals and claiming a well-deserved third place overall in the team rankings.

The dedicated Fijian squad proved their quality against a tough field, which included strong competitors from Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, and several other Pacific nations

The impressive medal haul celebrated success across various divisions: Mere Rodan and Akanisi Latu shone in the Women’s Doubles Sitting C3–5 and Women’s Singles Sitting C3–5 events; the experienced Iakoba Taberanibou (Kope) earned a medal in the Men’s Singles C4–5; Iakoba Taberanibou partnered with Eparama Lagi in the Men’s Doubles Sitting C4–5; Mere Rodan and Iakoba Taberanibou claimed a medal in the Mixed Doubles Sitting, and Jone Matanababa (alongside Jake) succeeded in the Men’s Doubles Standing.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo: Supplied]

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.