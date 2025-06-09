Fiji FA appoints French expert as new technical director

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Former French football coach and technical expert David Laurent Baltase is Fiji Football Association’s new Technical Director.

He replaces the outgoing Timo Jankowski.

Baltase brings with him more than a decade of international experience spanning multiple continents, holding the prestigious UEFA A License along with other professional qualifications.

His extensive career has seen him take on diverse roles, from co-managing the Saint Martin national team to serving as Performance Manager for the Vanuatu and New Caledonia U20 teams.

He also worked with the French national team under Didier Deschamps and was the Assistant Coach for the Cameroon national team during their African Cup of Nations campaigns.

Most recently, he was Assistant Manager of the Haiti national team.

This combination of elite-level exposure with top-tier international teams and developmental work in smaller footballing nations has earned him a reputation as a coach who can adapt to diverse environments and raise standards.

Now, as the head of Fiji FA’s technical programs, Baltase is tasked with leading the nation’s football development from the grassroots level to elite performance.

His wealth of global experience is expected to strengthen Fiji’s youth pathways, improve coach education, and enhance the competitiveness of Fijian football in Oceania and on the international stage.

