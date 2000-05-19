FASANOC clarifies Mini Games levy

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee has clarified that the $3000 levy for participation in the upcoming Pacific Mini Games is imposed on sporting federations, not directly on athletes.

Chief Executive Vanessa Kilner says it is each federation’s responsibility to manage how the levy is paid, whether by covering the cost themselves or requiring athlete contributions.

Kilner stresses that the decision on whether athletes pay out of pocket lies with the individual federations.

She adds that this arrangement is not new, as both athletes and federations have previously contributed financially to international representation.

Kilner highlights that sporting federations are always informed of upcoming international events years in advance and are encouraged to begin fundraising early to meet such obligations.

“The national federations are levied $3000 per person on their team, not just the athletes. Our total cost of sending someone to the Pacific Mini Games is $15,500 for one person. So $3000 is what you contribute. Some national federations do it very well while some actually pay for their athletes.”

FASANOC issues invoices to the federations, not to the athletes individually.

While the original payment deadline was May 9, some athletes have yet to settle the levy.

An extension has been granted, with the new deadline set for the end of the month.

