England on the edge

England’s hopes of defending the Women’s World Cup are hanging by a thread after an agonising three-wicket defeat by South Africa in Mount Maunganui.

With three defeats from as many games, England are not yet eliminated, but will need to win all of their remaining four matches and hope other results go their way to reach the semi-finals.

England play India at the same venue on Wednesday, when another defeat will effectively end their campaign.

In Monday’s other game, tournament debutants Bangladesh earned their first World Cup win in a nine-run defeat of Pakistan.