Community Awareness for Netball Fiji

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Netball Fiji actively participated in a community clean-up campaign along the Nasese foreshore in Laucala, Suva over the weekend.

As part of their social responsibility, Netball Fiji organized the initiative, which included members from the national netball teams, the Fiji Pearls, Fiji Men’s and Men’s U21, and the Baby Pearls, along with the Netball Fiji Executive committee and staff.

During the clean-up campaign, the group collected rubbish from the Nasese foreshore area, including Maisuva Park.

Fiji Netball Executive Committee member Mere Williams says the program not only contributes to environmental awareness but also fosters team bonding among Netball Fiji’s internal stakeholders.

“It’s our social responsibility doing this and you know our players spend three to four hours a day in the court, in that environment and we want them to know that outside of the netball court there’s things to do and things they can make a difference in.”

She adds that this a great way to also engage with communities and being aware of the surroundings.