West and Kadavu record rise in leptospirosis cases

The Western Division has reported 212 cases of leptospirosis while there have been 31 laboratory-confirmed cases at Kadavu Medical Subdivision since the beginning of this year.

As a result, the Ministry of Health has declared leptospirosis outbreaks in the Western Division and Kadavu as case numbers are significantly above the expected levels for this time of the year.

The Ministry says that in the West, in these preceding two to three weeks, laboratory-reported case numbers surpassed outbreak threshold levels, with the majority of cases coming from the Lautoka and Ba medical subdivisions.

Most cases from the West are within the 10-29 age range.

In Kadavu the majority of cases are in 10-19 age group.

A surge support team has been mobilised to assist the Kadavu Subdivisional Outbreak Response Team in implementing prevention and control activities.

The Ministry says the divisional and subdivisional health teams have been trained to investigate cases and implement necessary public health prevention measures for targeted vector surveillance and control.

The Ministry is urging the public to learn about leptospirosis, take precautions to prevent infection, and present early to a medical facility should you develop symptoms.