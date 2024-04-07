Gau satisfied with Zone organization

Gau Secondary School has expressed its satisfaction with the organization of this year’s Maritime Zone meet, which was held at the HFC Bank Stadium this afternoon.

Teacher Semisi Caucau says that this is the first time in the five years he has been bringing students from the island school to see the stadium fully reserved for them and that there was no interference from Suva schools.

He adds that it’s great to see them finally being fairly treated, and he hopes this will continue in the future.

Article continues after advertisement

‘This Maritime Zone is different from other Maritime Zones that we have been a part of. This is the best I can confidently say! For the past few years Maritime Zones are always taken lighty by other Zones here in Suva especially in Vitilevu. In the past we used to be told to stop running let other schools to train and those are some challenges and those are some challenges we faced in the past four years.’

Caucau says the school is grateful to the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association committee for today’s event.

Gau Secondary School is part of six participating schools at this year’s Maritime Zone.