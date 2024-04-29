AG highlights laxity in security check at PDM

Port Denarau [Source: Reuters]

The laxity in security checks at the Port Denarau Marina leaves Fiji with the risk to face greater implications.

This concern was expressed by former and current employees in the tourism sector to Attorney General, Siromi Turaga who highlighted the issue while speaking at the Seaport Border Control Training in Nadi today.

Turaga brought to attention the incident in Bali, Indonesia emphasizing that Fiji cannot afford to experience similar repercussion of laxity in border security.

“We only have to look back at Bali. Every Australian tourist will know Bali then Fiji, but what happened after the bombing – people stopped going there. We cannot afford that in Fiji, never. We must guard our borders.”

Turaga has called for collaborative efforts to address the issue.

“Border security is a team effort that requires collaboration and communication among various agencies and stakeholders. Foster strong working relationships with your counterparts in customs, immigration, law enforcement, and other relevant agencies.”

The Coalition Government stands firm to support the work in border control, committed to provide the necessary support to strengthen security in our borders and ensure the safety of our nation.