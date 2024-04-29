Two out for Rewa’s OCL opener

Samuela Kautoga and Iosefo Verevou

The Extra Rewa football team will be missing two key players when it plays its first match in the OFC Champions League against Auckland City in Tahiti.

Iosefo Verevou and Samuela Kautoga are both suspended for the match as they copped two yellow cards during the National Play-offs against Lautoka in February.

This will mean the Delta Tigers will need to reevaluate who partners Peniame Drova in defence, as Kautoga has been the main stay.

The Rewa-Auckland City match is 3pm on May 11.

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Fiji Premier League, Rewa’s unbeaten run will be tested against Ba on Sunday before flying out on Monday.

In other matches, Tailevu Naitasiri travels to play Lautoka, Nadi hosts Suva, Extra Labasa will be hosted by Navua, and Nadroga meets Nasinu at Lawaqa Park.