Plastic pollution contributes to declining fish stock

Plastic pollution exacerbates the already declining fish stocks from overfishing by creating entire dead zones in our oceans.

This has been highlighted by the Fijian Delegation at the fourth Intergovernmental Negotiation Committee currently underway in Canada.

Leading Fiji’s charge at the INC negotiations is the Permanent Secretary of Environment Dr Sivendra Michael, who highlights that the projection there being more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050 is becoming a reality.

Dr Michael states they aim to build a framework that will protect the Pacific community from impeding marine and climatic issues.

“What we are here to do is to prepare an internationally legally binding framework on plastic pollution including in the marine environment. Plastic pollution has become a significant threat to our small islands magnifying in dealing with the impacts of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.”

Michael adds that stark projects regarding pollution are on the verge of becoming a reality.

“The project that there will be more plastics then fish in our oceans by 2050 is actually becoming a reality we also know that marine plastic pollution is a global transboundary problem, plastics litter and microplastic has been detected in all parts of planets marine environment and it’s not contained by national borders.”

The PS of Environment says that plastic pollution is a complex problem that requires a concerted effort at the global level and the implementation of an internationally legally binding instrument represents a significant step toward ending plastic pollution.