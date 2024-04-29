MoH declares dengue fever outbreak

The Ministry of Health has declared dengue fever outbreaks in Ovalau and the Western Division where case numbers are significantly above expected levels for this time of the year.

In the West, a total of 370 dengue fever cases have been reported since the beginning of this year.

In these preceding two to three weeks, an increase in cases has been observed particularly in Nadi, Ba and Tavua.

The majority of cases from the Western Division belong to the 10-49 age group, while it appears to be predominantly affecting the 50-59 age group in the Ba medical subdivision.

There have been 72 cases of dengue fever reported from the Levuka Hospital in Ovalau since January 1st, with a recent surge in cases reported in these preceding two weeks.

The majority of cases are in the 10-19 age group, and from several communities and villages in Ovalau.

There have been no deaths to date.

The Lomaiviti Subdivision Outbreak Response Team (SORT) have up scaled its public health response with site specific and community wide awareness and information sessions.

The Ministry says more cases are expected every year during the rainy season from October to April and following periods of adverse weather conditions.

Divisional health teams are on alert as cases are above expected levels, in order to encourage early recognition, treatment, and referral of cases as required.