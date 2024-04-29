Alleged murderer remanded in custody

Apisai Madigibuli is charged with one count of murder.

The man who allegedly murdered his wife at an apartment complex in Suva last week has been remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates court.

Apisai Madigibuli is charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that Madigibuli stabbed his 25-year-old wife Kitiana Baravilala, who is believed to have been six months pregnant.

It is understood the couple had checked in the apartment complex in Suva last Thursday with their four-year-old child.

The child was sleeping at the time of the alleged incident.

Madigibuli appeared before Magistrate Jeremaia Savou who transferred the matter to the High Court.

Police Prosecutor informed the Magistrate that full phase of disclosures have been served however the postmortem report were yet to be filed.

Madigibuli was informed by the Magistrate Savou that he has twenty-one days to file for an alibi if he has any.

The matter will be called in the High court on the 14th of next month.