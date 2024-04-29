Man remanded for alleged murder in Taveuni

Petero Uluilakeba

A 21-year-old man of Tavuki village in Taveuni has been remanded in custody for the alleged murder of a 58-year-old man earlier this month.

Petero Uluilakeba who is charged with one count of murder appeared in the Taveuni Magistrates Court today.

His matter has been transferred to the Labasa High Court where it will be called on the 14th of next month.

The alleged incident occurred earlier this month.

It is alleged that the 58-year-old man was found dead in a pool of blood with multiple cuts on his body.

His body was discovered by his daughter in his home.