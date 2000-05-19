Durutalo named sports envoy to PNG

[Supplied: Andrew Durutalo/ ]

Former USA Eagles and Olympic rugby star Andrew Durutalo will represent the United States as a Sports Envoy in Papua New Guinea.

This initiative, backed by the U.S. Department of State’s Sports Diplomacy Division, aims to use rugby to inspire and empower youth.

Partnering with the U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby and the National Rugby League in PNG, Durutalo will conduct youth clinics, outreach activities, and leadership sessions.

These events are designed to build confidence, encourage teamwork, and promote positive change in local communities through sport.

As a respected Olympian and coach, Durutalo’s selection highlights his leadership and dedication to connecting people across cultures through sport.

In Papua New Guinea, he will lead hands-on rugby training, motivational talks, and workshops focused on developing leadership skills, peaceful conflict resolution, and the values of teamwork and discipline.

Upon completion of his assignment, Durutalo will join a distinguished group of Sports Envoy alumni, including American sporting legends like Shaquille O’Neal, Cal Ripken Jr., and Katie Ledecky.

His visit is expected to have a lasting impact on the next generation of PNG athletes and leaders, especially with rugby’s steady growth across the Pacific.

