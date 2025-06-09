Drua ready for round seven clash against the Blues

For Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson, last weekend’s loss to the Reds served as a timely reality check for the team.

As they prepare for their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round seven clash against the Blues, Jackson has reassured fans that the squad is focused and determined to bounce back after the defeat in Lautoka.

Following impressive wins over the Brumbies and the Hurricanes, Jackson admitted the side may have become slightly complacent and gotten ahead of themselves, which ultimately cost them a third consecutive home victory.

“The boys have been preparing well this week, especially mentally, we know this game can determine a lot of things for us in this competition, and we are determined to give our best and make amends for last weekend’s loss.”

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The loss to the Reds highlighted key areas that still need improvement, and Jackson is confident the team will respond positively, deliver a strong performance, and give their fans something to cheer about in their next outing.