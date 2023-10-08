Chand continues to collect trophies in Body Building competitions

Body builder, Nilesh Chand.

Nilesh Chand, a renowned figure in the Body Building community, has garnered significant attention in both local and international bodybuilding competitions.

With a decade-long involvement in the sport, Chand attributes his good health and fitness to his dedication to bodybuilding.

He emphasizes the importance of consuming nutritious foods in order to attain his desired goals.

“Current title in our country as I won the Mr Fiji in bodybuilding after that I have been prepping for an international show in New Zealand, which I just came back from, and that was under the International Federation for Body Building Pro League Banner ”

The athlete from Nakasi has achieved notable success in the prestigious Waikato Champs, a highly regarded bodybuilding event in New Zealand this year, as evidenced by his numerous awards and trophies.

At the age of 46, he emerged victorious in three categories, namely the Body Building Under-80 kg club category, Open Club Masters category, and the Classic Division category, securing three gold medals.

Chand firmly believes that through diligent effort and unwavering loyalty, individuals can attain any desired accomplishment.