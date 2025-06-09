Cakaudrove U13, Suva blues U14 crowned Kajiana champ

Cakaudrove U13 and Suva Blues U14 claimed the top honours at the Fiji Primary Schools Kaji/Kajiana Rugby Competition at HFC Bank Stadium.

The Cakaudrove U13 team displayed a mix of tactical play and brute force to defeat Nadroga with a final score of 12-5.

Cakaudrove scored the first try and taking a 7-0 lead into halftime.

The second half saw them extend their lead with another crucial try.

Nadroga fought hard to get on the scoreboard, managing to cross the line for a late try, but it was not enough to overcome Cakaudrove’s early lead.

In the U14 final, Suva Blues delivered a commanding performance to beat Navosa 30-5.

The match was tight in the first half, with Suva holding a narrow 10-5 lead.

However, after the break, the Suva side came out with a renewed determination, overwhelming Navosa’s defence with a series of well-executed tries to seal their victory.

