Inside pressure vs knockout power in Fundora-Thurman bout

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Fijians across the globe can watch a compelling clash of styles when Sebastian Fundora defends his WBC super welterweight title against Keith Thurman this weekend.

The fight, which takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, can be viewed LIVE on VITI+ this Sunday from 12pm on pay-per-view for $19 FJD.

The bout brings together two distinctly different approaches, with Fundora’s unorthodox inside pressure set to meet Thurman’s explosive power punching.

Fundora, standing over 6 feet 5 inches tall, is one of the tallest fighters ever in the division. Despite his height advantage, the reigning champion is known for fighting at close range, applying constant pressure, and overwhelming opponents with volume.

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Thurman, on the other hand, is a proven knockout artist who relies on timing, movement, and punching power. The former world champion has built his career on decisive finishes and will be looking to land a fight-ending blow.

The stylistic contrast has generated strong interest ahead of the contest, with analysts pointing to the tactical battle between Fundora’s high-pressure approach and Thurman’s ability to control distance and deliver powerful counters.