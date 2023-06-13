Floyd Mayweather-John Gotti III exhibition fight ends in massive brawl

[Source: MMA Fighting]

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s exhibition tour took quite the swing on Sunday — literally.

Mayweather had been boxing against John Gotti III — a former MMA fighter turned boxer — when the match quickly went south in the sixth round.

The two had been trash talking all fight until referee Kenny Bayless eventually stepped in and halted the contest to get them to stop.

It didn’t work, however, and Gotti began swinging in Mayweather’s direction after the pause that saw over 60 people get into the ring.

Complete chaos after the Floyd Mayweather-John Gotti III fight was stopped 😳 (via @The_ZeusNetwork)pic.twitter.com/SLys8fI4as — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2023

Though the result wouldn’t make a difference to either Mayweather or Gotti’s record, the former hadn’t appeared to break a sweat in the action. There weren’t official judges scoring the rounds, but MMAFighting had all five prior rounds in Mayweather’s favor.