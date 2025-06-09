Fiji Amateur Boxing shifts focus to World Championship

[Source: Fiji Amateur Boxing Association/Facebook]

Following a standout performance at the Queensland International Open Golden Gloves tournament last week, Fiji Amateur Boxing is now turning its focus to its next major challenge — the Elite Men’s and Women’s World Championships.

Guided by coach Cam Todd, Fiji’s team of ten boxers impressed on the international stage, returning home with two gold and three silver medals after going toe-to-toe with top fighters from Australia and New Zealand.

Seeing his boxers stand up to state champions and bring medals back home was a sign that their development program is already bearing fruits.

“This was a really good tour for our team, the Australian Golden Gloves is a big tournament, there was more than 450 boxers there from Australia and New Zealand, and a few other countries. It was a very high level competition.”

Members of the national side arrived in the country on Monday night and preparations for the World Championships will get underway today.

