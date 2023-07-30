Crawford is Undisputed Champion after nine rounds

[Source: Supplied]

Terrence Crawford became the undisputed welterweight world champion by defeating Errol Spence Jr. in a nine-round technical knock-out.

In the opening minute, both fighters attempted to establish their jabs.

Spence landed a body shot, but Crawford responded with a powerful counter.

Despite Spence’s efforts to pressure Crawford with body shots, he was hit with a body shot from Crawford.

Crawford patiently waited for an opportunity to strike again and delivered two right hooks and several demoralizing jabs, securing the victory in that round.

Crawford effectively timed his counters, gaining momentum and dominating Spence.

Each shot from Crawford left Spence struggling to recover.