Basketball eases financial load ahead of Mini Games

Basketball Fiji is working to reduce the financial burden on its athletes ahead of the Pacific Mini Games in Palau next month, where each athlete faces a $3,000 levy.

The federation has launched a series of fundraising activities in recent weeks to help offset these costs.

Additionally, a formal payment proposal has been submitted to the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC), detailing how Basketball Fiji plans to manage the financial demands on its athletes.

Article continues after advertisement

This approach reflects Basketball Fiji’s ongoing commitment to supporting its players at regional and international events.

“We’ve done it in the past, traditionally trying to help our athletes as much as possible in reducing the amount of financial burden that the athlete has to carry. We’ve sent our financial plan or payment proposal to FASANOC. So basically what we’re doing is we’re trying to assist our athletes with the levy payment and sort of try to bear all the costs.”

Historically, the federation has consistently stepped in to cover a significant portion of costs to ensure athletes can compete without undue financial stress.

Team Fiji will depart for Palau on June 27, with the Pacific Mini Games running from June 29 to July 9.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.