Suva 1 and Nadi retain titles

Both Suva 1 and Nadi retained their Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Games titles at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva yesterday.

It was close race in the boys division but Suva 1 managed to hold off the challenges from Tailevu, Bua and Nadi.

Suva 1 collected 10 gold, 14 silver and 6 bronze followed by Tailevu who were impressive at this year’s meet.

Tailevu won 7 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze while Bua is third after winning 6 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Nadi took out the girls title with 14 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze, Suva 1 was second with 6 gold, 12 silver and 2 bronze.

Lautoka Maroons had 6 gold, 4 silver and 9 bronze medals.

