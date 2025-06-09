Youth voices on climate

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

To give young people a platform to share their personal experiences with climate change, the Asia-Pacific Applied Economics Association is launching a national essay competition for secondary school students in Fiji.

The theme is: “Climate Change: My Experience, My Solution.”

This initiative encourages youth to propose innovative solutions and contribute meaningfully to public discussions on environmental sustainability and resilience.

Founder and President, Professor Paresh Narayan, says that Fiji is on the frontline of the global climate crisis.

He adds that extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and disruptions to livelihoods are not abstract threats they are daily realities for many.

Professor Narayan believes that the voices of young people are vital in shaping climate policy and actions that are both grounded in experience and focused on the future.

The competition is open to all secondary school students in Fiji, and the deadline for essay submissions is 20 October 2025.

