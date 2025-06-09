Youth-led march calls for united stand against drugs

[File Photo]

A youth-led movement is calling on Fijians to unite in the fight against drugs, with a march taking place in Suva today.

Lead organiser Aisea Volavola says the growing presence of drugs in communities is deeply concerning, especially for families and young people, and is urging individuals to take responsibility at the grassroots level.

Participants will gather at the Suva Flea Market at 9:30am before marching to Albert Park, where speakers will address the impact of drug abuse.

The programme is expected to end by 12:30pm.

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A similar march will also be held in Nadi, with other communities showing support across the country.

Volavola says unity and collective action are key to protecting Fiji’s future.