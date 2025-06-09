Youth are most affected by suicide

Youth, particularly those aged 18 to 24, are the most affected demographic in both suicide and attempted suicide cases over the past five years.

This has been revealed in new data released by the Fiji Police Force’s Crime Statistics Unit.

The report highlighted that between 2020 and 2024, this age group consistently recorded the highest number of cases across the country.

Article continues after advertisement

The Western Division had the highest recorded numbers, accounting for 43 percent of all suicide cases and 57 percent of attempted suicide cases.

The Southern Division followed, while the Central Division reported the lowest figures during the five-year period.

The report also presented concerning data based on ethnicity, with Fijians of Indian descent recording a higher number of cases compared to iTaukei and other ethnic groups.

Police are expressing deep concern over the growing trend, especially among young people.

They emphasize the urgent need for stronger community support systems, greater mental health awareness, and preventive outreach programs.

Fiji Police Force’s Crime Statistics Unit is now calling on families, educators, health workers, and community leaders to take collective action in tackling what they describe as a national crisis.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.