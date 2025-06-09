WWF calls for collaboration ahead of COP30 in Brazil

The World Wide Fund for Nature is hosting a workshop in Suva for Civil Society Organisations, urging stronger collaboration to present a united Pacific voice at the 30th UN Climate Conference in Brazil this November.

WWF-Pacific’s Project Manager for the Empowering Voices Project, Margaret Tabunakawai, says success at COP30 will depend heavily on unity among Pacific nations and organisations.

She says grassroots voices are already being empowered to share the challenges they face, and it is now up to Pacific representatives to carry those realities to the negotiating table.

“COP30 is only a few weeks away ladies and gentlemen but our work begin here in Suva. This is where we share, we build the shared advocacy goal and the messages and unity that will carry us across the ocean to Belem.”

Tabunakawai says when the Pacific speaks together, its message is powerful. She adds that solutions must be rooted in the region’s lived experiences, cultures, and realities.

COP30 will be held in Belem, Brazil, from the 10th to the 21st of November.

