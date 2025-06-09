World Bank major partner in funding development goals

The Ministry of Finance says the World Bank is a major partner in funding Fiji’s development goals, particularly in infrastructure, social protection, and disaster resilience.

Minister Esrom Immanuel adds that since joining the World Bank in 1971, Fiji has leveraged its funding for critical projects.

Currently, Fiji holds about 12.5% of its total debt, approximately $1.35 billion, with the institution.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji has been granted access to both concessional loans from the International Development Association and market-based loans from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

This status has enabled Fiji to secure long-term financing with favorable terms – such as 40-year loans with a 10-year grace period from the IDA – supporting key sectors vital to national development.

Among major projects financed by the World Bank is the multiphase Vanua Levu Tourism Development Project, a 450 million dollar initiative expected to boost sustainable tourism and create jobs for about 60,000 Fijians in historically underserved areas over the next decade.

“Additionally, investment in climate-resilient transport infrastructure, including road rehabilitation and bridge reconstruction, is ongoing with dedicated financing of approximately 220 million Fiji dollars to adapt to climate shocks.

The World Bank facilitates Fiji’s leadership in regional projects, using concessional funds to improve public health systems, trade logistics, banking correspondences, and education outcomes across Pacific Island nations

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.