Women lead business growth

Nadi-based small business Mesovu Pte Limited claimed victory at the Fiji Development Bank National SME Awards 2024, also securing the Business Woman Award.

Operations Manager Elisabeth Koini says their company began in 2018, making soap products from goat milk.

She adds that the home-based business is now slowly gaining recognition as more people shift towards nature-based skincare products.

Article continues after advertisement

While Mesovu is still a small business, this award will provide a platform to expand operations and involve more people in supporting the venture.

“Yes, so right now, as I said, we have three employees, but it’s potentially growing because the business is growing. But most importantly, Beatrice was a big supporter of female entrepreneurs and farmers. So, we got recognition because it opened up a whole new agricultural sector, the goat milk industry.”

Koini thanked the FDB for its support, says that businesses like hers need such foundations to grow and expand.

Fiji Development Bank Chair Damend Goundar affirmed their commitment to supporting small businesses.

Goundar emphasised that the bank helps entrepreneurs overcome challenges, innovate, and grow their businesses, believing that strengthening small businesses supports economic growth, job creation, and community development.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.