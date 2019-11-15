Home

Woman questioned over alleged misinformation on COVID-19

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 21, 2020 8:38 am

A 36-year-old woman is currently been questioned by police for allegedly spreading false information about confirmed cases of COVID-19.

It is alleged that she had spread information on social media about confirmed coronavirus cases at the Nausori Health Center.

The suspect, residing in Nadali, Nausori was taken in for questioning yesterday as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Police has issued a stern warning against people sharing unverified and misleading COVID-19 information on social media.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho reiterates those caught spreading misinformation will be held accountable.

The Health Ministry is also reminding people to refrain from sharing misinformation and only resort to official information released by official sources.

