When women lead, societies thrive: Kiran

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says empowering women to lead, especially in education and science, is not just a matter of equality but a foundation for national progress.

Speaking as Chief Guest at a joint panel discussion hosted by the Fiji National University and the University of the South Pacific, Kiran told participants that inclusive leadership is essential for building sustainable futures across the Pacific.

The panel, themed “Leadership and Gender Equity for Sustainable Futures,” brought together academics and advocates from across the region to explore how more women can move into leadership roles, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), areas where female representation remains low.

Kiran says the Ministry was proud to have backed the initiative from its early stages, and adds that women’s leadership drives stronger, more resilient societies.

“Enhancing women’s leadership is not just about equality — it’s about effectiveness. Sustainable development in Fiji and the Pacific depends on inclusive decision-making that draws on everyone’s talents and experiences.”

Kiran highlighted that the Fiji Women’s Economic Empowerment National Action Plan (2025–2030) and Gender-Responsive Planning and Budgeting are central to the Coalition Government’s long-term vision to embed women’s leadership in national systems.

The Minister commended FNU, USP and their regional partners for driving the conversation on gender and leadership, saying the Fijian Government remains committed to building spaces where women in universities, workplaces and communities can lead with confidence and impact.

