Waqa highlights women’s role in gender equality

[Source: Pacific-Community-SPC / Facebook ]

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Baron Waqa, stresses the crucial role Pacific women have played in driving transformational change in the region.

Speaking at the ongoing Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, he acknowledged women’s efforts in challenging norms, advocating for justice, and reshaping policies to reflect the realities of their communities.

Waqa states that achieving gender equality is not just a matter of rights and justice, but is essential for the region’s sustainable development, peace, and prosperity.

“The 2050 Strategy recognizes that achieving gender equality is not only a matter of rights and justice, it is essential for the sustainable development, peace, and prosperity of our region.”

Waqa also commended the countries presenting to the CEDAW Committee including Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, and Fiji, for their dedication to advancing gender equality.

He is urging members attending as observers to engage in the regional discussions, promoting peer learning and a deeper collective commitment to gender equality in the Pacific.

