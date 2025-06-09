Waidamudamu Bridge reopens after repairs

[Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

The full deck replacement on the Waidamudamu Bridge along Nakorotari Road in Labasa has been completed

The Fiji Roads Authority says the bridge is now open to the public.

It says remaining minor works will be carried out later this evening.

Article continues after advertisement

The public is urged to use and maintain the infrastructure responsibly for everyone’s safety and benefit.

The bridge was closed after sustaining damage due to an alleged arson.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.