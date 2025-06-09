WAF raises water shutdown concerns

[Photo: File]

The Water Authority of Fiji has warned that shutting down water supplies without consultation could leave communities without access to safe water.

Appearing before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs on the Public Health Amendment Bill (Bill No.4 of 2026), WAF raised concerns over provisions in the Public Health Amendment Bill that would allow authorities to close contaminated water sources.

Chief Executive Seru Soderberg said any decision to restrict or shut down a water supply should involve consultation with WAF and the Ministry of Public Works.

He said closing a water source can affect hundreds or even thousands of people and create sanitation challenges, especially in areas where alternative supplies are limited.

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“We say this because when you close down a water supply system, there are hundreds if not thousands of people that are going to be impacted. There is a sanitation challenge that comes with it. In a lot of areas around Fiji, alternative supply is not readily available.”

The Ministry of Health defended the proposed powers, saying they are needed to prevent loss of life in cases involving dangerous contaminants such as heavy metals and other hazardous substances.

The ministry says the powers would only be used when public health is at serious risk.