WAF plans to advance wastewater masterplans

In a recent stakeholder consultation hosted by the Water Authority of Fiji, key government ministries and departments came together to deliberate on the Master Plans for the Lami–Naboro Corridor and the Nausori–Nasinu area.

WAF Board Director, Ratu Savenaca Seniloli, highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts, stressing that such partnerships are essential to the successful implementation of these master plans.

Director Seniloli stated that the rapid urban growth in the Greater Suva Urban Area requires an approach that is not only strategic but also practical and comprehensive to ensure long-term sustainability and resilience.

“Our existing centralized wastewater infrastructure has served us well, but shows clear limits given issues of capacity, environmental risk, and expanding demand. This project sits firmly within the frameworks of Fiji’s Water Sector Strategy 2050, the Fiji National Development Plan 2025–2029, and Vision 2050.”

Seniloli adds that achieving universal, efficient, and climate-resilient water and sanitation services, protecting public health, and driving inclusive economic development is a top priority.

Despite progress in water supply coverage, only 17% of Fijians currently have access to modern wastewater services, a significant gap that this project aims to reduce.

These master plans will pioneer a decentralized and resilient wastewater management system, designed to accommodate long-term growth while ensuring environmental stewardship.

