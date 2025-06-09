WAF backs compensation for water victims

WAF Chief Executive Seru Soderberg. [Photo: FILE]

The Water Authority of Fiji says people affected by contaminated water supplies should be entitled to compensation. The Authority says stronger accountability is needed to ensure those responsible for water safety failures are held to account.

The comments were made during submissions before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Public Health Amendment Bill.

Chief Executive Seru Soderberg says accountability must be strengthened when water management failures impact communities.

“In terms of compensation to the victims for issues that may arise, we are not against it. We are in agreement that there has to be some form of compensation for the miscarriage of duties to those who are responsible for the catchments and water supply systems.”

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He says that when responsibilities relating to water safety and catchment protection are not properly carried out, consequences must follow.

The comments come as Parliament continues to review amendments aimed at strengthening public health and environmental protections.

WAF says clearer accountability measures will help improve trust in water management and safeguard affected communities.