WAF admits to water disruptions

The Water Authority of Fiji says they are having disruptions in supply for residents in the Upper Tovata System, from Khalsa Road Junction to Colo-i-Suva.

This comes as frustrated residents continue to voice their displeasure at what they claim is laxity on behalf of WAF.

Complaints received by FBC News have seen WAF customers voice their concern about no notifications on water cuts that persist in the area.

Article continues after advertisement

WAF today released a statement saying it has received complaints from residents and claims that disruption notices were communicated to customers in the affected areas through the WAF mobile app and text blasts.

It goes on to apologize saying that the notification did not reach all affected customers, adding that it recognises the importance of keeping its customers informed during instances of service interruptions.

Unlike in the past, there was also no Facebook update by WAF about this latest issue.

WAF says restoration is currently ongoing and supply is being progressively restored to affected areas.

The release does not mention anything about the water cuts being experienced in Lami and Samabula, where residents say they have had to endure no water from 8 pm to after 5 am for the last four days.